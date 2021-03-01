Earnings results for Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/01/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.73. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.3599999999999999.

Analyst Opinion on Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Atara Biotherapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 104.11%. The high price target for ATRA is $78.00 and the low price target for ATRA is $14.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Atara Biotherapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.70, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.25, Atara Biotherapeutics has a forecasted upside of 104.1% from its current price of $16.78. Atara Biotherapeutics has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Atara Biotherapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

In the past three months, Atara Biotherapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $408,752.00 in company stock. Only 4.30% of the stock of Atara Biotherapeutics is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA



Earnings for Atara Biotherapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.89) to ($3.69) per share. The P/E ratio of Atara Biotherapeutics is -3.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Atara Biotherapeutics is -3.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Atara Biotherapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 3.12. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

