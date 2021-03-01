Earnings results for AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/02/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Feb 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $12.68. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $12.39.

AutoZone last announced its quarterly earnings results on December 7th, 2020. The reported $18.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.72 by $0.89. The firm earned $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AutoZone has generated $71.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.2. AutoZone has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021. AutoZone will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, March 2nd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AutoZone in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1,329.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.64%. The high price target for AZO is $1,570.00 and the low price target for AZO is $1,015.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 16 buy ratings and 2 strong buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone does not currently pay a dividend. AutoZone does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

In the past three months, AutoZone insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $34,208,558.00 in company stock. Only 2.80% of the stock of AutoZone is held by insiders. 91.56% of the stock of AutoZone is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO



Earnings for AutoZone are expected to grow by 12.09% in the coming year, from $75.00 to $84.07 per share. The P/E ratio of AutoZone is 15.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.46. The P/E ratio of AutoZone is 15.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 33.98. AutoZone has a PEG Ratio of 2.95. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

