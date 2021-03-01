Earnings results for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/01/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.73. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.71.

Analyst Opinion on Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Axsome Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $146.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 117.93%. The high price target for AXSM is $210.00 and the low price target for AXSM is $66.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Axsome Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

In the past three months, Axsome Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 26.00% of the stock of Axsome Therapeutics is held by insiders. 63.64% of the stock of Axsome Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM



Earnings for Axsome Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.65) to ($3.78) per share. The P/E ratio of Axsome Therapeutics is -25.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Axsome Therapeutics is -25.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Axsome Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 13.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

