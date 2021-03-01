Earnings results for Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/01/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.51.

Aziyo Biologics last released its quarterly earnings data on November 19th, 2020. The reported ($15.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.37) by $13.42. The company earned $11.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 million. Aziyo Biologics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Aziyo Biologics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, March 1st, 2021. Aziyo Biologics will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, March 1st. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Aziyo Biologics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.63%. The high price target for AZYO is $20.00 and the low price target for AZYO is $20.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Aziyo Biologics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.00, Aziyo Biologics has a forecasted upside of 25.6% from its current price of $15.92. Aziyo Biologics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Aziyo Biologics does not currently pay a dividend. Aziyo Biologics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO)

In the past three months, Aziyo Biologics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO



Earnings for Aziyo Biologics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($7.16) to ($1.67) per share.

