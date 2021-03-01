Earnings results for Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 03/02/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14.

Analyst Opinion on Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bentley Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.45%. The high price target for BSY is $50.00 and the low price target for BSY is $28.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Bentley Systems has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $41.50, Bentley Systems has a forecasted downside of 6.4% from its current price of $44.36. Bentley Systems has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems has a dividend yield of 0.27%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Bentley Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, Bentley Systems will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.82% next year. This indicates that Bentley Systems will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)

In the past three months, Bentley Systems insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.85% of the stock of Bentley Systems is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY



Earnings for Bentley Systems are expected to remain at $0.55 per share in the coming year.

