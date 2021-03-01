Earnings results for Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 03/01/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-2.89. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.85.

Analyst Opinion on Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $92.56, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.91%. The high price target for BHVN is $120.00 and the low price target for BHVN is $41.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Biohaven Pharmaceutical has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $92.56, Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a forecasted upside of 8.9% from its current price of $84.98. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical does not currently pay a dividend. Biohaven Pharmaceutical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

In the past three months, Biohaven Pharmaceutical insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 19.10% of the stock of Biohaven Pharmaceutical is held by insiders. 99.37% of the stock of Biohaven Pharmaceutical is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN



Earnings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($12.38) to ($9.43) per share. The P/E ratio of Biohaven Pharmaceutical is -6.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

