Earnings results for Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Boingo Wireless, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/01/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.12.

Analyst Opinion on Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Boingo Wireless in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 66.67%. The high price target for WIFI is $22.00 and the low price target for WIFI is $15.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Boingo Wireless has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 8 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.00, Boingo Wireless has a forecasted upside of 66.7% from its current price of $11.40. Boingo Wireless has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Boingo Wireless does not currently pay a dividend. Boingo Wireless does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI)

In the past three months, Boingo Wireless insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.30% of the stock of Boingo Wireless is held by insiders. 89.16% of the stock of Boingo Wireless is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI



Earnings for Boingo Wireless are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.42) to ($0.32) per share. The P/E ratio of Boingo Wireless is -32.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Boingo Wireless is -32.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Boingo Wireless has a P/B Ratio of 5.38. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

