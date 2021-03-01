Earnings results for BOX (NYSE:BOX)

Box, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.19.

BOX last released its quarterly earnings results on November 30th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $196 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.27 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. BOX has generated ($0.96) earnings per share over the last year. BOX has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021. BOX will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, March 2nd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on BOX (NYSE:BOX)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BOX in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 30.79%. The high price target for BOX is $30.00 and the low price target for BOX is $18.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: BOX (NYSE:BOX)

BOX does not currently pay a dividend. BOX does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BOX (NYSE:BOX)

In the past three months, BOX insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,784,500.00 in company stock. Only 6.20% of the stock of BOX is held by insiders. 77.86% of the stock of BOX is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of BOX (NYSE:BOX



Earnings for BOX are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.31) to ($0.20) per share. The P/E ratio of BOX is -40.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of BOX is -40.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. BOX has a P/B Ratio of 122.33. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

