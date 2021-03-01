Earnings results for BRF (NYSE:BRFS)

BRF S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 03/02/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

Analyst Opinion on BRF (NYSE:BRFS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BRF in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.38%. The high price target for BRFS is $4.50 and the low price target for BRFS is $4.50. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

BRF has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.50, BRF has a forecasted upside of 15.4% from its current price of $3.90. BRF has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: BRF (NYSE:BRFS)

BRF does not currently pay a dividend. BRF does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BRF (NYSE:BRFS)

In the past three months, BRF insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of BRF is held by insiders. Only 7.98% of the stock of BRF is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of BRF (NYSE:BRFS



Earnings for BRF are expected to grow by 18.52% in the coming year, from $0.27 to $0.32 per share. The P/E ratio of BRF is 12.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.46. The P/E ratio of BRF is 12.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 42.41. BRF has a P/B Ratio of 1.56. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here