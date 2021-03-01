Earnings results for BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, hasn’t provided us with the upcoming earnings report date.

BridgeBio Pharma last released its quarterly earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.15. BridgeBio Pharma has generated ($2.48) earnings per share over the last year. BridgeBio Pharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BridgeBio Pharma in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $61.22, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.38%. The high price target for BBIO is $91.00 and the low price target for BBIO is $38.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

BridgeBio Pharma has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.89, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $61.22, BridgeBio Pharma has a forecasted downside of 13.4% from its current price of $70.68. BridgeBio Pharma has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma does not currently pay a dividend. BridgeBio Pharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

In the past three months, BridgeBio Pharma insiders have sold 14,195.95% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $1,500,000.00 in company stock and sold $214,439,293.00 in company stock. 40.32% of the stock of BridgeBio Pharma is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 95.53% of the stock of BridgeBio Pharma is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO



Earnings for BridgeBio Pharma are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.66) to ($3.28) per share. The P/E ratio of BridgeBio Pharma is -20.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of BridgeBio Pharma is -20.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. BridgeBio Pharma has a P/B Ratio of 18.45. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

