Earnings results for Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/01/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

Analyst Opinion on Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cardlytics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $77.17, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 41.73%. The high price target for CDLX is $110.00 and the low price target for CDLX is $26.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics does not currently pay a dividend. Cardlytics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

In the past three months, Cardlytics insiders have sold 4,868,898.33% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $240.00 in company stock and sold $11,685,596.00 in company stock. Only 6.50% of the stock of Cardlytics is held by insiders. 97.03% of the stock of Cardlytics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX



Earnings for Cardlytics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.08) to ($1.46) per share. The P/E ratio of Cardlytics is -78.83, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cardlytics is -78.83, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cardlytics has a P/B Ratio of 21.09. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

