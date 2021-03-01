Earnings results for Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN)

Clearway Energy, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/01/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.86. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

Analyst Opinion on Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Clearway Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.61%. The high price target for CWEN is $35.00 and the low price target for CWEN is $26.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Clearway Energy has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.00, Clearway Energy has a forecasted upside of 5.6% from its current price of $27.46. Clearway Energy has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN)

Clearway Energy is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.51%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Clearway Energy has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on EPS estimates, Clearway Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 133.68% in the coming year. This indicates that Clearway Energy may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN)

In the past three months, Clearway Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.35% of the stock of Clearway Energy is held by insiders. 36.98% of the stock of Clearway Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN



Earnings for Clearway Energy are expected to decrease by -18.10% in the coming year, from $1.16 to $0.95 per share. The P/E ratio of Clearway Energy is 76.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.15. The P/E ratio of Clearway Energy is 76.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 25.33. Clearway Energy has a PEG Ratio of 2.10. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Clearway Energy has a P/B Ratio of 2.41. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

