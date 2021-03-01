Earnings results for Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE)

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/01/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.45.

Analyst Opinion on Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Core-Mark in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.50%. The high price target for CORE is $40.00 and the low price target for CORE is $34.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE)

Core-Mark pays a meaningful dividend of 1.60%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Core-Mark has been increasing its dividend for 8 years. The dividend payout ratio of Core-Mark is 30.77%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Core-Mark will have a dividend payout ratio of 27.51% next year. This indicates that Core-Mark will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE)

In the past three months, Core-Mark insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $145,874.00 in company stock. Only 2.10% of the stock of Core-Mark is held by insiders. 91.18% of the stock of Core-Mark is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE



Earnings for Core-Mark are expected to grow by 15.24% in the coming year, from $1.64 to $1.89 per share. The P/E ratio of Core-Mark is 24.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.47. The P/E ratio of Core-Mark is 24.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 32.37. Core-Mark has a P/B Ratio of 2.51. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

