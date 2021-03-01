Earnings results for Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/01/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Analyst Opinion on Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Covetrus in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.90%. The high price target for CVET is $48.00 and the low price target for CVET is $20.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Covetrus has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $31.25, Covetrus has a forecasted downside of 15.9% from its current price of $37.16. Covetrus has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus does not currently pay a dividend. Covetrus does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET)

In the past three months, Covetrus insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,311,404.00 in company stock. Only 1.20% of the stock of Covetrus is held by insiders. 94.10% of the stock of Covetrus is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET



Earnings for Covetrus are expected to grow by 16.67% in the coming year, from $0.60 to $0.70 per share. The P/E ratio of Covetrus is -66.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Covetrus is -66.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Covetrus has a PEG Ratio of 2.64. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Covetrus has a P/B Ratio of 3.32. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

