Earnings results for CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL)

CrossAmerica Partners LP is expected* to report earnings on 03/01/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

Analyst Opinion on CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CrossAmerica Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.65%. The high price target for CAPL is $18.00 and the low price target for CAPL is $15.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL)

CrossAmerica Partners is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 11.95%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. CrossAmerica Partners has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of CrossAmerica Partners is 411.76%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, CrossAmerica Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 250.00% in the coming year. This indicates that CrossAmerica Partners may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL)

In the past three months, CrossAmerica Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 25.89% of the stock of CrossAmerica Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL



Earnings for CrossAmerica Partners are expected to grow by 42.37% in the coming year, from $0.59 to $0.84 per share. The P/E ratio of CrossAmerica Partners is 6.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.47. The P/E ratio of CrossAmerica Partners is 6.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 25.30. CrossAmerica Partners has a P/B Ratio of 7.51. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

