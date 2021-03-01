Earnings results for DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/01/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.64. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.73.

Analyst Opinion on DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DENTSPLY SIRONA in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.79, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.42%. The high price target for XRAY is $66.00 and the low price target for XRAY is $38.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

DENTSPLY SIRONA has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $51.79, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a forecasted downside of 2.4% from its current price of $53.07. DENTSPLY SIRONA has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA has a dividend yield of 0.76%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. DENTSPLY SIRONA has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of DENTSPLY SIRONA is 16.33%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, DENTSPLY SIRONA will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.10% next year. This indicates that DENTSPLY SIRONA will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)

In the past three months, DENTSPLY SIRONA insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.53% of the stock of DENTSPLY SIRONA is held by insiders. 96.00% of the stock of DENTSPLY SIRONA is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY



Earnings for DENTSPLY SIRONA are expected to grow by 97.32% in the coming year, from $1.12 to $2.21 per share. The P/E ratio of DENTSPLY SIRONA is -230.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of DENTSPLY SIRONA is -230.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a PEG Ratio of 5.06. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a P/B Ratio of 2.32. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here