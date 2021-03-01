Earnings results for Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/01/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.01.

Analyst Opinion on Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ebix in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $54.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 121.49%. The high price target for EBIX is $75.00 and the low price target for EBIX is $33.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix has a dividend yield of 1.26%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Ebix has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX)

In the past three months, Ebix insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $40,159.00 in company stock. Only 15.80% of the stock of Ebix is held by insiders. 77.82% of the stock of Ebix is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX



The P/E ratio of Ebix is 7.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.47. The P/E ratio of Ebix is 7.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 69.72. Ebix has a P/B Ratio of 1.24. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

