Earnings results for Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/01/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.13.

Analyst Opinion on Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Endeavour Silver in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.23, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.51%. The high price target for EXK is $8.00 and the low price target for EXK is $4.75. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Endeavour Silver has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.23, Endeavour Silver has a forecasted upside of 5.5% from its current price of $5.90. Endeavour Silver has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver does not currently pay a dividend. Endeavour Silver does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

In the past three months, Endeavour Silver insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 17.37% of the stock of Endeavour Silver is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK



Earnings for Endeavour Silver are expected to grow by 460.00% in the coming year, from $0.05 to $0.28 per share. The P/E ratio of Endeavour Silver is -22.69, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Endeavour Silver is -22.69, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Endeavour Silver has a P/B Ratio of 6.78. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here