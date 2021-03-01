Earnings results for Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 03/01/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15.

Analyst Opinion on Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Equinox Gold in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.13 The high price target for EQX is $20.00 and the low price target for EQX is $18.25. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX)

Equinox Gold does not currently pay a dividend. Equinox Gold does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX)

In the past three months, Equinox Gold insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 31.46% of the stock of Equinox Gold is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX



Earnings for Equinox Gold are expected to grow by 95.00% in the coming year, from $0.60 to $1.17 per share. The P/E ratio of Equinox Gold is 18.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.47. The P/E ratio of Equinox Gold is 18.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 22.70.

