Earnings results for EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC)

Evertec, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/01/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.54. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

Analyst Opinion on EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for EVERTEC in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.71%. The high price target for EVTC is $38.00 and the low price target for EVTC is $20.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC)

EVERTEC has a dividend yield of 0.53%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. EVERTEC has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of EVERTEC is 11.05%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, EVERTEC will have a dividend payout ratio of 9.39% next year. This indicates that EVERTEC will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC)

In the past three months, EVERTEC insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,091,122.00 in company stock. Only 0.80% of the stock of EVERTEC is held by insiders. 80.17% of the stock of EVERTEC is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC



Earnings for EVERTEC are expected to grow by 13.30% in the coming year, from $1.88 to $2.13 per share. The P/E ratio of EVERTEC is 29.47, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.47. The P/E ratio of EVERTEC is 29.47, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 32.37. EVERTEC has a P/B Ratio of 10.29. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

