Earnings results for FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY)

FlexShopper, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/01/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.09.

Analyst Opinion on FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FlexShopper in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 44.68%. The high price target for FPAY is $5.00 and the low price target for FPAY is $3.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

FlexShopper has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.17, FlexShopper has a forecasted upside of 44.7% from its current price of $2.88. FlexShopper has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY)

FlexShopper does not currently pay a dividend. FlexShopper does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY)

In the past three months, FlexShopper insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 37.40% of the stock of FlexShopper is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 16.76% of the stock of FlexShopper is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY



Earnings for FlexShopper are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.11) to $0.35 per share. The P/E ratio of FlexShopper is -13.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of FlexShopper is -13.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here