Earnings results for Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. is expected* to report earnings on 03/01/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.71.

Analyst Opinion on Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fomento Económico Mexicano in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $75.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.22%. The high price target for FMX is $76.00 and the low price target for FMX is $75.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Fomento Económico Mexicano has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.75, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $75.50, Fomento Económico Mexicano has a forecasted upside of 10.2% from its current price of $68.50. Fomento Económico Mexicano has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento Económico Mexicano pays a meaningful dividend of 2.18%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Fomento Económico Mexicano does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Fomento Económico Mexicano is 48.53%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Fomento Económico Mexicano will have a dividend payout ratio of 55.60% next year. This indicates that Fomento Económico Mexicano will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX)

In the past three months, Fomento Económico Mexicano insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 19.07% of the stock of Fomento Económico Mexicano is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX



Earnings for Fomento Económico Mexicano are expected to grow by 106.15% in the coming year, from $1.30 to $2.68 per share. The P/E ratio of Fomento Económico Mexicano is 69.19, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.47. The P/E ratio of Fomento Económico Mexicano is 69.19, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 42.41. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a PEG Ratio of 5.89. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a P/B Ratio of 1.42. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here