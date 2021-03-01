Earnings results for FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

FS KKR Capital Corp. II is expected* to report earnings on 03/01/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.6.

Analyst Opinion on FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.88, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 25.36%. The high price target for FSKR is $14.75 and the low price target for FSKR is $13.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

FS KKR Capital Corp. II is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 11.86%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on EPS estimates, FS KKR Capital Corp. II will have a dividend payout ratio of 83.65% in the coming year. This indicates that FS KKR Capital Corp. II may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

In the past three months, FS KKR Capital Corp. II insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $28,144.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 24.22% of the stock of FS KKR Capital Corp. II is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR



Earnings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II are expected to grow by 25.84% in the coming year, from $2.09 to $2.63 per share.

