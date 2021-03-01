Earnings results for FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 03/01/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.69. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.84.

Analyst Opinion on FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FS KKR Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.62%. The high price target for FSK is $17.00 and the low price target for FSK is $15.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 6 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 12.53%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. FS KKR Capital has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of FS KKR Capital is 75.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, FS KKR Capital will have a dividend payout ratio of 96.39% in the coming year. This indicates that FS KKR Capital may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK)

In the past three months, FS KKR Capital insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $18,320.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.40% of the stock of FS KKR Capital is held by insiders. Only 29.43% of the stock of FS KKR Capital is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK



Earnings for FS KKR Capital are expected to decrease by -6.39% in the coming year, from $2.66 to $2.49 per share. The P/E ratio of FS KKR Capital is -4.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of FS KKR Capital is -4.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. FS KKR Capital has a P/B Ratio of 0.63. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

