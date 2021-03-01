Earnings results for fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.53. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.68.

Analyst Opinion on fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for fuboTV in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.17%. The high price target for FUBO is $60.00 and the low price target for FUBO is $28.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

fuboTV has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $43.13, fuboTV has a forecasted upside of 22.2% from its current price of $35.30. fuboTV has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV does not currently pay a dividend. fuboTV does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

In the past three months, fuboTV insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 27.44% of the stock of fuboTV is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO



Earnings for fuboTV are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($6.39) to ($1.76) per share. The P/E ratio of fuboTV is -2.61, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of fuboTV is -2.61, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. fuboTV has a P/B Ratio of 4.57. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

