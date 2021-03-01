Earnings results for Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/01/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.15.

Analyst Opinion on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Gaia in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 73.32%. The high price target for GAIA is $18.00 and the low price target for GAIA is $14.50. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Gaia has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.50, Gaia has a forecasted upside of 73.3% from its current price of $9.52. Gaia has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia does not currently pay a dividend. Gaia does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

In the past three months, Gaia insiders have sold 230.29% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $9,210.00 in company stock and sold $30,420.00 in company stock. 38.51% of the stock of Gaia is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 47.63% of the stock of Gaia is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA



The P/E ratio of Gaia is -63.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Gaia is -63.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Gaia has a PEG Ratio of 13.28. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Gaia has a P/B Ratio of 2.55. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

