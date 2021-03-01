Earnings results for Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co. is estimated to report earnings on 03/02/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.51.

Analyst Opinion on Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Generation Bio in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.97%. The high price target for GBIO is $50.00 and the low price target for GBIO is $28.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Generation Bio has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.40, Generation Bio has a forecasted upside of 10.0% from its current price of $34.92. Generation Bio has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio does not currently pay a dividend. Generation Bio does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

In the past three months, Generation Bio insiders have sold 790.60% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $99,984.00 in company stock and sold $890,459.00 in company stock. 63.26% of the stock of Generation Bio is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO



Earnings for Generation Bio are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.89) to ($2.22) per share.

