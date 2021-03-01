Earnings results for Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 03/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21.

Analyst Opinion on Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Grocery Outlet in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $46.30, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 28.65%. The high price target for GO is $53.00 and the low price target for GO is $40.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Grocery Outlet has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.82, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $46.30, Grocery Outlet has a forecasted upside of 28.6% from its current price of $35.99. Grocery Outlet has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet does not currently pay a dividend. Grocery Outlet does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

In the past three months, Grocery Outlet insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $29,169,792.00 in company stock. Only 15.50% of the stock of Grocery Outlet is held by insiders. 96.03% of the stock of Grocery Outlet is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO



Earnings for Grocery Outlet are expected to grow by 0.87% in the coming year, from $1.15 to $1.16 per share. The P/E ratio of Grocery Outlet is 37.88, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.37. The P/E ratio of Grocery Outlet is 37.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 42.16. Grocery Outlet has a PEG Ratio of 2.19. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Grocery Outlet has a P/B Ratio of 4.29. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

