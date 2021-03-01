Earnings results for Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/01/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.34.

Analyst Opinion on Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Heat Biologics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 142.27%. The high price target for HTBX is $40.00 and the low price target for HTBX is $4.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Heat Biologics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.33, Heat Biologics has a forecasted upside of 142.3% from its current price of $7.98. Heat Biologics has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics does not currently pay a dividend. Heat Biologics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)

In the past three months, Heat Biologics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.50% of the stock of Heat Biologics is held by insiders. 49.84% of the stock of Heat Biologics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX



Earnings for Heat Biologics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.20) to ($1.07) per share. Heat Biologics has a P/B Ratio of 2.92. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here