Earnings results for Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/01/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.54.

Analyst Opinion on Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Helios Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $47.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 28.13%. The high price target for HLIO is $55.00 and the low price target for HLIO is $36.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Helios Technologies has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $47.00, Helios Technologies has a forecasted downside of 28.1% from its current price of $65.40. Helios Technologies has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies has a dividend yield of 0.55%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Helios Technologies has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Helios Technologies is 14.81%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Helios Technologies will have a dividend payout ratio of 13.58% next year. This indicates that Helios Technologies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO)

In the past three months, Helios Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $224,000.00 in company stock. Only 4.10% of the stock of Helios Technologies is held by insiders. 87.28% of the stock of Helios Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO



Earnings for Helios Technologies are expected to grow by 29.27% in the coming year, from $2.05 to $2.65 per share. The P/E ratio of Helios Technologies is 94.78, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.47. The P/E ratio of Helios Technologies is 94.78, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 43.80. Helios Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 3.63. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here