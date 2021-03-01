Earnings results for Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/01/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27.

Analyst Opinion on Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Heritage-Crystal Clean in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.60, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.99%. The high price target for HCCI is $33.00 and the low price target for HCCI is $19.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Heritage-Crystal Clean has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.60, Heritage-Crystal Clean has a forecasted downside of 10.0% from its current price of $26.22. Heritage-Crystal Clean has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean does not currently pay a dividend. Heritage-Crystal Clean does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)

In the past three months, Heritage-Crystal Clean insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.20% of the stock of Heritage-Crystal Clean is held by insiders. 61.56% of the stock of Heritage-Crystal Clean is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI



Earnings for Heritage-Crystal Clean are expected to grow by 151.85% in the coming year, from $0.27 to $0.68 per share. The P/E ratio of Heritage-Crystal Clean is 131.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.47. The P/E ratio of Heritage-Crystal Clean is 131.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 43.80. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a PEG Ratio of 2.17. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a P/B Ratio of 2.29. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here