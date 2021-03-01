Earnings results for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is expected* to report earnings on 03/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise last released its quarterly earnings data on November 30th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business earned $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has generated $1.35 earnings per share over the last year. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021. Hewlett Packard Enterprise will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, March 2nd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.72, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 19.49%. The high price target for HPE is $16.00 and the low price target for HPE is $9.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 10 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise pays a meaningful dividend of 3.30%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Hewlett Packard Enterprise is 35.56%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Hewlett Packard Enterprise will have a dividend payout ratio of 69.57% next year. This indicates that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

In the past three months, Hewlett Packard Enterprise insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $367,182.00 in company stock. Only 0.44% of the stock of Hewlett Packard Enterprise is held by insiders. 81.28% of the stock of Hewlett Packard Enterprise is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE



Earnings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise are expected to grow by 102.94% in the coming year, from $0.34 to $0.69 per share. The P/E ratio of Hewlett Packard Enterprise is -56.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Hewlett Packard Enterprise is -56.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a PEG Ratio of 3.08. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a P/B Ratio of 1.16. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

