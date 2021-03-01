Earnings results for Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/01/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.61.

Analyst Opinion on Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hilton Grand Vacations in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 31.03%. The high price target for HGV is $37.00 and the low price target for HGV is $20.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Hilton Grand Vacations has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.25, Hilton Grand Vacations has a forecasted downside of 31.0% from its current price of $39.51. Hilton Grand Vacations has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations does not currently pay a dividend. Hilton Grand Vacations does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)

In the past three months, Hilton Grand Vacations insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of Hilton Grand Vacations is held by insiders. 93.80% of the stock of Hilton Grand Vacations is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV



Earnings for Hilton Grand Vacations are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.33) to $1.53 per share. The P/E ratio of Hilton Grand Vacations is 141.11, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.47. The P/E ratio of Hilton Grand Vacations is 141.11, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 46.37. Hilton Grand Vacations has a P/B Ratio of 5.92. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

