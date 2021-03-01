Earnings results for Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/01/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.32.

Analyst Opinion on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 38.14%. The high price target for INO is $35.00 and the low price target for INO is $7.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Inovio Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

In the past three months, Inovio Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,719,506.00 in company stock. Only 4.00% of the stock of Inovio Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 35.96% of the stock of Inovio Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO



Earnings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.88) to ($0.94) per share. The P/E ratio of Inovio Pharmaceuticals is -8.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Inovio Pharmaceuticals is -8.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 222.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

