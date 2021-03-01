Earnings results for Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 03/01/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.16.

Analyst Opinion on Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Inseego in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.04, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.76%. The high price target for INSG is $20.00 and the low price target for INSG is $9.25. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Inseego has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.04, Inseego has a forecasted downside of 3.8% from its current price of $14.59. Inseego has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego does not currently pay a dividend. Inseego does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG)

In the past three months, Inseego insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $65,860,449.00 in company stock. Only 9.80% of the stock of Inseego is held by insiders. 47.30% of the stock of Inseego is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG



Earnings for Inseego are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.08) to ($0.07) per share. The P/E ratio of Inseego is -12.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

