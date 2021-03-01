Earnings results for International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology is estimated to report earnings on 03/02/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31.

Analyst Opinion on International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for International Game Technology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.15, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.23%. The high price target for IGT is $25.00 and the low price target for IGT is $8.20. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

International Game Technology has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.56, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.15, International Game Technology has a forecasted downside of 6.2% from its current price of $18.29. International Game Technology has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology has a dividend yield of 1.09%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. International Game Technology does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of International Game Technology is 18.52%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, International Game Technology will have a dividend payout ratio of 29.41% next year. This indicates that International Game Technology will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)

In the past three months, International Game Technology insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.24% of the stock of International Game Technology is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT



Earnings for International Game Technology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.16) to $0.68 per share. The P/E ratio of International Game Technology is -4.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of International Game Technology is -4.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. International Game Technology has a P/B Ratio of 1.50. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here