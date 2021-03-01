Earnings results for JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

Analyst Opinion on JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for JD.com in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $88.30, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.93%. The high price target for JD is $133.00 and the low price target for JD is $45.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 14 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

JD.com has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.94, and is based on 14 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $88.30, JD.com has a forecasted downside of 5.9% from its current price of $93.87. JD.com has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com does not currently pay a dividend. JD.com does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

In the past three months, JD.com insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 16.60% of the stock of JD.com is held by insiders. 40.27% of the stock of JD.com is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD



Earnings for JD.com are expected to grow by 48.03% in the coming year, from $1.27 to $1.88 per share. The P/E ratio of JD.com is 35.83, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.47. The P/E ratio of JD.com is 35.83, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 34.16. JD.com has a PEG Ratio of 0.94. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. JD.com has a P/B Ratio of 11.26. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

