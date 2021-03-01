Earnings results for Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/01/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.65.

Analyst Opinion on Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kaleido Biosciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.88, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 100.17%. The high price target for KLDO is $22.00 and the low price target for KLDO is $13.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Kaleido Biosciences does not currently pay a dividend. Kaleido Biosciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO)

In the past three months, Kaleido Biosciences insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $2,472,500.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 10.00% of the stock of Kaleido Biosciences is held by insiders. 79.91% of the stock of Kaleido Biosciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO



Earnings for Kaleido Biosciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.31) to ($1.78) per share. The P/E ratio of Kaleido Biosciences is -3.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Kaleido Biosciences is -3.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

