Earnings results for Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/02/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.99.

Analyst Opinion on Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kohl’s in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.13, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 25.57%. The high price target for KSS is $60.00 and the low price target for KSS is $14.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s does not currently pay a dividend. Kohl’s does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

In the past three months, Kohl’s insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.60% of the stock of Kohl’s is held by insiders. 83.59% of the stock of Kohl’s is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS



Earnings for Kohl’s are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.71) to $2.56 per share. The P/E ratio of Kohl’s is -35.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Kohl’s is -35.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Kohl’s has a P/B Ratio of 1.59. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

