Earnings results for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/02/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.97. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.97.

Analyst Opinion on Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kontoor Brands in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.13, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 21.60%. The high price target for KTB is $46.00 and the low price target for KTB is $20.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Kontoor Brands has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.30, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $33.13, Kontoor Brands has a forecasted downside of 21.6% from its current price of $42.25. Kontoor Brands has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands pays a meaningful dividend of 3.79%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Kontoor Brands does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Kontoor Brands is 41.67%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Kontoor Brands will have a dividend payout ratio of 47.48% next year. This indicates that Kontoor Brands will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

In the past three months, Kontoor Brands insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of Kontoor Brands is held by insiders. 87.46% of the stock of Kontoor Brands is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB



Earnings for Kontoor Brands are expected to grow by 42.80% in the coming year, from $2.36 to $3.37 per share. The P/E ratio of Kontoor Brands is 45.92, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.46. The P/E ratio of Kontoor Brands is 45.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 46.35. Kontoor Brands has a PEG Ratio of 2.20. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Kontoor Brands has a P/B Ratio of 34.63. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

