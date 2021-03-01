Earnings results for La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is estimated to report earnings on 03/01/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.35. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.93.

Analyst Opinion on La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 52.67%. The high price target for LJPC is $8.00 and the low price target for LJPC is $8.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical does not currently pay a dividend. La Jolla Pharmaceutical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

In the past three months, La Jolla Pharmaceutical insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 33.39% of the stock of La Jolla Pharmaceutical is held by insiders. 74.38% of the stock of La Jolla Pharmaceutical is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC



Earnings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.68) to ($0.76) per share. The P/E ratio of La Jolla Pharmaceutical is -2.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

