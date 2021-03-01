Earnings results for Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/01/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.65.

Analyst Opinion on Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lemonade in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $99.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.98%. The high price target for LMND is $163.00 and the low price target for LMND is $56.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade does not currently pay a dividend. Lemonade does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

In the past three months, Lemonade insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $235,627,471.00 in company stock. 48.42% of the stock of Lemonade is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND



Earnings for Lemonade are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.36) to ($2.99) per share.

