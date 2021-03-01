Earnings results for Manchester United (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 03/02/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

Analyst Opinion on Manchester United (NYSE:MANU)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Manchester United in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.26%. The high price target for MANU is $18.00 and the low price target for MANU is $17.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Manchester United has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.50, Manchester United has a forecasted downside of 7.3% from its current price of $18.87. Manchester United has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Manchester United (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United has a dividend yield of 0.95%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Manchester United has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, Manchester United will have a dividend payout ratio of 52.94% next year. This indicates that Manchester United will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Manchester United (NYSE:MANU)

In the past three months, Manchester United insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 84.18% of the stock of Manchester United is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU



Earnings for Manchester United are expected to grow by 750.00% in the coming year, from $0.04 to $0.34 per share. The P/E ratio of Manchester United is -43.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Manchester United is -43.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Manchester United has a P/B Ratio of 1.66. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

