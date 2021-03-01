Earnings results for MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/01/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.39. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.11.

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MercadoLibre in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1,599.59, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.35%. The high price target for MELI is $2,200.00 and the low price target for MELI is $548.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

MercadoLibre has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.76, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $1,599.59, MercadoLibre has a forecasted downside of 2.4% from its current price of $1,638.11. MercadoLibre has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

MercadoLibre does not currently pay a dividend. MercadoLibre does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, MercadoLibre insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.40% of the stock of MercadoLibre is held by insiders. 80.60% of the stock of MercadoLibre is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for MercadoLibre are expected to grow by 247.22% in the coming year, from $1.08 to $3.75 per share. The P/E ratio of MercadoLibre is -10,237.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of MercadoLibre is -10,237.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. MercadoLibre has a P/B Ratio of 41.07. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

