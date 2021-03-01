Earnings results for Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morphic Holding, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/01/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.66.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Morphic in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.30%. The high price target for MORF is $50.00 and the low price target for MORF is $37.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Morphic has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $43.50, Morphic has a forecasted upside of 20.3% from its current price of $36.16. Morphic has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Morphic does not currently pay a dividend. Morphic does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Morphic insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $10,298,663.00 in company stock. 39.50% of the stock of Morphic is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 61.49% of the stock of Morphic is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Morphic are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.28) to ($2.17) per share. The P/E ratio of Morphic is -23.18, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Morphic is -23.18, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Morphic has a P/B Ratio of 7.83. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

