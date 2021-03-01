Earnings results for Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)

NANO-X IMAGING LTD is expected* to report earnings on 03/02/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.13.

Analyst Opinion on Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Nano-X Imaging in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $66.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 45.79%. The high price target for NNOX is $67.00 and the low price target for NNOX is $65.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Nano-X Imaging has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $66.00, Nano-X Imaging has a forecasted upside of 45.8% from its current price of $45.27. Nano-X Imaging has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging does not currently pay a dividend. Nano-X Imaging does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)

In the past three months, Nano-X Imaging insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.16% of the stock of Nano-X Imaging is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX



Earnings for Nano-X Imaging are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.94) to ($0.91) per share.

