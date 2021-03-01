Earnings results for NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/01/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.14.

Analyst Opinion on NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NanoString Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $55.83, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.00%. The high price target for NSTG is $75.00 and the low price target for NSTG is $35.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. NanoString Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

In the past three months, NanoString Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,314,536.00 in company stock. Only 4.20% of the stock of NanoString Technologies is held by insiders. 98.33% of the stock of NanoString Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG



Earnings for NanoString Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.77) to ($2.05) per share. The P/E ratio of NanoString Technologies is -40.81, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of NanoString Technologies is -40.81, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. NanoString Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 23.98. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

