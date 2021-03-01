Earnings results for NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/01/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.4.

Analyst Opinion on NIO (NYSE:NIO)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NIO in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.64, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.61%. The high price target for NIO is $80.30 and the low price target for NIO is $13.50. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

NIO has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.47, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $50.64, NIO has a forecasted upside of 10.6% from its current price of $45.78. NIO has been the subject of 11 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO does not currently pay a dividend. NIO does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: NIO (NYSE:NIO)

In the past three months, NIO insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of NIO is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of NIO (NYSE:NIO



Earnings for NIO are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.73) to ($0.61) per share. The P/E ratio of NIO is -49.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of NIO is -49.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

