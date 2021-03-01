Earnings results for Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/01/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.55.

Analyst Opinion on Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Novanta in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $99.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 24.81%. The high price target for NOVT is $109.00 and the low price target for NOVT is $90.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta does not currently pay a dividend. Novanta does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT)

In the past three months, Novanta insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $811,616.00 in company stock. Only 3.60% of the stock of Novanta is held by insiders. 90.22% of the stock of Novanta is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT



Earnings for Novanta are expected to grow by 18.92% in the coming year, from $1.85 to $2.20 per share. The P/E ratio of Novanta is 114.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.15. The P/E ratio of Novanta is 114.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 69.76. Novanta has a P/B Ratio of 11.13. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

