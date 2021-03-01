Earnings results for Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 03/01/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.64. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.21.

Analyst Opinion on Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Omeros in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.35%. The high price target for OMER is $34.00 and the low price target for OMER is $12.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Omeros has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.40, Omeros has a forecasted upside of 17.4% from its current price of $19.94. Omeros has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros does not currently pay a dividend. Omeros does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

In the past three months, Omeros insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $732,074.00 in company stock. Only 11.30% of the stock of Omeros is held by insiders. 56.63% of the stock of Omeros is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER



Earnings for Omeros are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.97) to ($2.05) per share. The P/E ratio of Omeros is -8.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

